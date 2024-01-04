               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Arab Parliament Pres. Congratulates Kuwait PM


1/4/2024 8:05:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al Asoomi congratulated on Thursday Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the Amiri Order appointing him as Prime Minister and assigning him to form a government.
Al-Asoomi affirmed in a press release that Kuwait boasts many accomplished experts of various fields, and wished the new prime minister success in leading Kuwait's government.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order Thursday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem as Prime Minister and assigning him to form a government. (end)
