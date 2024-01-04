GCC Vehemently Rejects Israeli Occupation Remarks On Gazans' Forced Displacement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi voiced Thursday vehement rejection and condemnation of Israeli occupation ministers' remarks on the forced displacement of Gazans.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi indicated that these remarks reflect Israeli occupation's false and hostile intentions towards the Middle East peace process, calling it a threat to the stability of the region and a dangerous escalation causing mounting tensions.

He further stressed necessity that the international community engage in collective action to find a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause and put an end to these irresponsible provocative statements.

The GCC chief asserted the steady unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to an independent sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

