Jordan Saw 151K Drug-Related Crimes In A Decade-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) -During the past decade, the Kingdom witnessed about 151,000 drug crimes, at a rate of one crime per 28 minutes, official figures showed.According to statistics obtained by "Petra" from the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the last decade witnessed 150,749 drug crimes in the period spanning from 2013 to 2022, including 95,411 offenses in the last five years, which prompted Jordan's intensive efforts in confronting drug traffickers and dealers.A total of 20,281 drug trafficking crimes alone were committed from 2018 to 2022, while 75, 130 offenses of drug possession and use were discovered in the same period, two reports issued by the PSD's Criminal Information Department (CID), entitled "Comparison of Crimes Committed in Jordan during the Period 2018 - 2022," and the other, dubbed "Criminal Report for the Year 2022," showed.Additionally, official figures posted on the PSD's official website revealed an increase in drug crimes since 2013, whether for the purpose of trade, possession or use.In 2013, a total of 6,113 drug crimes were recorded, which increased in 2014 to 10,592, while this number continued to surge in 2015 to hit 11,062.As for 2016, drug crimes more than doubled, reaching a peak of 13,621 offenses, while this figure stood at 13,950 during 2017.Meanwhile, drug crimes tripled to reach 18,400 in 2028, and the figure continued to rise to reach 19,500 offenses in 2019, the PSD data revealed.The number also quadrupled in 2020 to reach 20,055 crimes, while 2021 and 2022 saw 19,122 and 18,334 offenses, respectively.