Baptism Site Welcomes 213K Visitors In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Maghtas, Jan. 4 (Petra) - Bethany beyond the Jordan, commonly known as the Baptism Site or Al-Maghtas, welcomed approximately 213,000 visitors throughout 2023, according to Rustom Mkhjian, Director General of the Management Office of the Baptism Site.Mkhjian revealed that there was a significant increase in the number of visitors, reaching 36.6 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year.The United States of America held the highest share of visitors at 15 percent, followed by Italy at 12.5 percent, and France at 12 percent. Other European countries collectively accounted for 9.7 percent of the visitors. However, there was a decline in visitors from certain African countries and Russia. Lebanon led the list of visitors from Arab countries with a rate of 3 percent, and at the local level, the number of visitors reached 6 percent.He said that the notable surge in visitor numbers was evident from the beginning of 2023 until mid-October. Subsequently, there was a gradual decline in numbers to more modest levels due to a decrease in foreign tourism, particularly influenced by the war in Gaza.Mkhjian emphasized the ongoing efforts of the site management to enhance the visitor experience and provide top-notch services. The management, he noted, is gearing up to receive pilgrims in 2024, coinciding with the silver jubilee to commemorate Epiphany.