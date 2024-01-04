Celebrate 60 Years Of Tim Hortons® With Two Retro Donuts Plus The Return Of Member Month, Including Free Coffee Mondays With Purchase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The Tim

Hortons brand is celebrating its 60th anniversary, the 40th anniversary of its launch in the United States, and the 50th anniversary of Tim

Hortons Foundation Camps, which has supported over 315,000 underserved youth in its history, in 2024.

Tim

Hortons U.S. is bringing back two retro donuts, the Walnut Crunch and Cinnamon Twist, for a limited time. Tim

Hortons U.S. is also rewarding Tims Rewards guests with Free Coffee Mondays with a $2 purchase starting Jan. 3 and extending it throughout the month to celebrate Member Month.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim

Hortons

is proudly celebrating the 60th anniversary of opening its very first restaurant in Canada, the 50th anniversary of establishing Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, and 40 years of serving freshly brewed original blend coffee and always delicious food to communities in the U.S.

Tims Retro Donuts - Walnut Crunch and Cinnamon Twist - are displayed alongside a red Tims cup of coffee adorned with a limited-time 60th-anniversary design.

Continue Reading

"This year represents an exciting series of milestones at Tim Hortons, and we can't wait to celebrate them with our guests," said Tim Hortons U.S. President Katerina Glyptis. "With 40 strong years in the U.S., we're immensely excited to be introducing Tim Hortons to more and more Americans in 2024 with exciting plans to open more restaurants and launch in new markets. I love hearing Tims fans across the country ask when a location will open in their area, and I am so encouraged to have strong interest from candidates requesting to become franchisees and open restaurants!"

To celebrate the 60-year milestone, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S. will offer two classic Tims Retro Donuts starting Jan. 10,

for a limited time:



Walnut Crunch - A rich, chocolatey cake donut speckled with walnuts throughout and lightly glazed for a delectable experience. Cinnamon Twist - A fluffy and delicious yeast twist donut tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Starting Jan. 20, guests will be served their Tims favorites in special 60th-anniversary packaging, including limited-time designs for the iconic red Tims cup, Timbit boxes and donut boxes, while supplies last.

To kick off the celebration year, from Jan. 3-31, Tim Hortons is inviting Tims Rewards members to enjoy Free Coffee Mondays with $2 purchase: A free medium hot or iced coffee with a $2 purchase every Monday in January at participating locations. Tims Rewards members can also earn 2X the points all month long when ordering or scanning using the Tims App or a Tims Rewards card.*



*2X points requires min. purchase of $0.50. Gift cards and bottled drinks are excluded. Free Medium coffee w/ $2 purchase limited to one per Account each Monday. Modif. & tax extra. No substitutions.

Guests can sign up to be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member at timhortons/signup and activate this limited-time promotion in the Tims App. For more information about Tim Hortons, visit

timhortons

and follow Tim Hortons on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

TikTok

and

Twitter .

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.

SOURCE Tim Hortons