Worldtrips Launches Atlas Nomads For Remote Workers And Global Travelers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips Insurance Services, based in Carmel, Indiana, a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies and a leading provider of global travel insurance, is proud to announce the launch of Atlas Nomads, a new insurance product designed specifically for digital nomads and remote workers traveling and working abroad.

In an era where remote work is not just a possibility, but a lifestyle, Atlas Nomads offers a travel health insurance option for remote workers. Whether exploring new countries or settling in for a longer stay abroad, this plan provides coverage for unexpected eligible medical expenses and travel-related emergencies.

Atlas Nomads Is Designed for Those Seeking:



Coverage for unexpected medical expenses, including an Emergency Medical Evacuation benefit.

Supplemental travel benefits including Trip Interruption, Travel Delay, and Lost Checked Luggage.

Emergency travel benefits including Emergency Reunion, Political Evacuation, and Crisis Response. A monthly payment option and coverage available for purchase prior to departure (or at any point during travel).

Key Features:

Travel Medical Coverage: Up to $250,000 in medical expenses, with a $0 deductible and 100% coverage of eligible expenses.

Emergency Support: Including up to $100,000 for Emergency Medical Evacuation and up to $10,000 each for Political Evacuation and Crisis Response.

Travel Benefits: Trip Interruption, Travel Delay and Lost Checked Luggage.

Flexibility: Monthly payment option and the ability to purchase coverage at any point during your travels, even after departure.

Eligibility: Open to non-U.S. citizens and residents traveling and working outside their home country.

"The launch of this product - with its global reach - is a landmark achievement for us, and underpinned by our strong underwriting culture at Tokio Marine HCC," says WorldTrips Chief Executive Officer Mark Carney. "Atlas Nomads understands the unique challenges faced by digital nomads and perpetual travelers. And, we are excited to be a part of our customers' journeys around the globe."

Get Started

Atlas Nomads is flexible digital nomad health insurance that provides travelers with coverage for unexpected accidents, sickness and travel mishaps while working abroad. This plan includes a $0 deductible and pays 100% of eligible expenses up to your overall maximum limit. Travelers interested in learning more can get a quote at .



About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips .

