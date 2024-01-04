Macdermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Announces Acquisition Of All-Star Chemical Company's Surface Finishing And Cleaning Chemical Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions , an Element Solutions Inc ("ESI") company and leading surface finishing technology provider, today announced the acquisition of All-Star Chemical Company's

surface finishing and cleaning chemical solutions. Going forward, All-Star's proprietary chemical solutions will be integrated into the MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions portfolio.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of All-Star Chemical's metal finishing solutions to the MacDermid Enthone portfolio. This addition will further enhance our ongoing effort to provide industry-leading surface finishing solutions and also bring exceptional talent to our organization," said Glen Breault, Vice President, North America at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions. "All-Star Chemical's focus on customer service and strong partnerships within the automotive and EV sector align with our commitment to best-in-class service and industry-leading partnerships."

Established in 1983, All-Star Chemical Company, a family owned and operated business, has a rich history of supplying high quality products and service to their customers. The business is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio and serves customers across the mid-western United States.

"Together, with the team at MacDermid Enthone, we are excited about the future," said Brian Saas, President of All-Star Chemical Co, who will be joining the MacDermid Enthone team. "We are confident that this transition will provide our customers with the best avenue for growth and success."

As the surface finishing industry continues to evolve, both companies are committed to securing a profitable and sustainable future for their customers and the markets they serve.

About

MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions:

Established in 1922, MacDermid Enthone Inc., operating as MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, stands as a global leader, specializing in the manufacture of chemical compounds catering to all facets of surface finishing applications. Their product portfolio includes innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the dynamic surface finishing industry and ever-changing customer requirements, with a strong focus on sustainable technologies and enhanced technical support. MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions operates as a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI ), a diversified specialty chemicals company serving a broad spectrum of industries with innovative solutions that enhance everyday products. For more information, please visit MacDermidEnthone.

