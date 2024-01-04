Procure IT Names Tech & Channel Marketing Veteran Brian Leonard As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marketing Leader Brings 18 Years of Experience Building Brand, Demand & Product Marketing for Cloud, SaaS, Telecom Providers and TSDs

a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has named Brian Leonard, an 18-year technology and channel marketing veteran and former Vice President of Marketing for RapidScale, as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role, Leonard oversees the creation and management of Procure IT's marketing strategy, including digital marketing, strategic leadership, brand management, market research, sales collaboration, customer engagement, public relations, data analytics, budget management, and marketing team leadership and development.

"Brian Leonard and many of the Procure IT team members have extensive experience working together to build and successfully sell RapidScale," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Co-founder and Managing Partner and former CEO of RapidScale. "We know and respect each other well and can hit the ground running to develop and execute Procure IT's marketing strategy to drive rapid growth and shareholder value."

Leonard is a data-driven technology marketing leader with nearly two decades of experience leading, growing and managing international marketing teams. Previously, Leonard led marketing operations for technology providers, such as RapidScale and ujet, and technology services distributors (TSDs), including Intelisys and AppDirect. Leonard has also consulted with many technology, software as a service (SaaS) and telecommunications firms on marketing strategy and execution.

"I've run marketing on every angle of the technology advisor ecosystem, including distributors, platforms, agents, consultants and technology vendors," said Leonard. "I've spent my career helping small and midmarket companies scale their marketing organizations and positioning. I'm excited to reconnect with Randy Jeter and other members of the RapidScale team to drive revenue growth for Procure IT."

In addition to his role at Procure IT, Leonard serves as an advisor for several SaaS and platform organizations, including the SaaS Ecosystem and Business School (SEBS), Product HQ and Squibler AI. Leonard is certified in MEDDPIC Sales Methodology, Pragmatic Product Marketing, Demandbase ABM and Revenue Architecture School.

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit or engage with us on LinkedIn .

