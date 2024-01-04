Aegis Ventures Charts New Course For Healthcare Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the company enters its fourth year of innovation and solution design, David Feinberg, M.D. will provide strategic oversight and counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Ventures, a New York-based venture studio focused on

healthtech and healthcare AI, today released an enhanced strategic vision centered around the development of the Digital Consortium, a select group of health systems partnering to build, launch, and deploy digital health products addressing core challenges in care delivery and operational efficiency.

The new strategic vision follows a three year period of joint co-creation between Aegis and

Northwell Health, New York's largest health system and private employer, which yielded new companies and fostered a strong foundation of practical insights and engagement frameworks upon which to build the Consortium and its objectives. The Digital Consortium is one component of Aegis' recently published whitepaper defining the studio's mission to cultivate enduring partnerships within healthcare, building healthtech solutions to address healthcare's most pressing quality, equity, and cost problems.

To coincide with the paper's publication, Aegis is announcing David

Feinberg, M.D., Chairman of Oracle Health, has joined as Senior Advisor. At Aegis, Feinberg will play a pivotal leadership role in advancing the company's vision of developing cutting-edge healthtech solutions that address healthcare's most pressing challenges in close collaboration with health systems. Dr. John Noseworthy (President and CEO Emeritus of Mayo Clinic) will chair the Digital Consortium and work closely with its founding members to leverage their respective strengths and identify ways the partnership can advance the strategic plans of each system.

"Healthcare is about people caring for people, and it's built on trust. Throughout my career, I've been driven by a passion for leveraging technology to enable more affordable and equitable systems of care," said Feinberg. "As they work towards a more sustainable future, health systems can and must play a central role in architecting the next generation of healthtech innovation. I am thrilled to support Aegis as we partner closely with health systems to reimagine the experience of healthcare for patients and caregivers."

Feinberg brings to Aegis more than 30 years of experience across both health systems and health technology, and an enduring commitment to improving patient health, reducing the complexity of the healthcare system, and expanding accessibility. In his current role as Chairman of Oracle Health, Feinberg is helping lead the company's efforts to transform the industry by creating an open and connected ecosystem that uses technology to improve the experience of providers, reduce the cost of care delivery, and enable better patient care. Feinberg's role at Aegis is expected to be complementary and synergistic to his ongoing leadership role at Oracle.

Trained as a pediatric psychiatrist serving children and families, Feinberg spent 20 years at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Health System, culminating in his tenure as President & CEO, and is credited for enhancing the health system's emphasis on patient satisfaction.

Following UCLA,

Feinberg became President & CEO of Geisinger, where he was instrumental in the organization's integration of big data, AI, and precision medicine into core elements of the system's strategy. After leaving Geisinger, Feinberg transitioned to the world of health technology following his appointment as VP of Google Health. He later became CEO of Cerner Corporation and led the company through its successful acquisition and integration by Oracle.

"David has an exceptional track record of bridging the worlds of traditional healthcare and health technology and has been a leading voice for digital transformation that improves the patient and caregiver experience for decades. As we embark upon a period of accelerated organizational growth and redouble our efforts to serve as a trusted partner for health systems, we are confident that we will benefit greatly from David's depth of knowledge and expertise and are delighted to welcome him to the Aegis ecosystem," shared John Beadle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aegis Ventures.

About Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures is a next-generation startup studio that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to originate, launch, and scale transformative companies. The Aegis platform brings together market-shaping ideas, permanent growth capital, and ambitious individuals driven to solve major societal problems. Aegis aims to build companies with the capacity for vast impact, with an initial focus on artificial intelligence and digital health. Within these verticals, Aegis targets the creation of companies that leverage technology to better optimize tradeoffs between quality, access, and cost, focusing on innovations that promote seamless continuity of care, patient empowerment, and better-informed clinical decision-making. To learn more about Aegis, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn . To access the white paper outlining Aegis Ventures' vision, click here .

Press Contact:

Kayli Watson

Aegis Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE Aegis Venture Partners LLC