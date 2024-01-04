PHOOZY TO THE MOON: BRAND SELECTED FOR PEREGRINE MISSION ONE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOOZY joins U.S. return to the moon in partnership with Conrad Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PHOOZY , maker of thermal protective cases for tech, announces today its participation in the Peregrine Lunar Lander launch via a

partnership with the Conrad

Challenge ,

an innovation competition at Space Center Houston.

Continue Reading

Slated to be among the first commercial lunar landers to soft land on the Moon, Peregrine is carrying cargo from NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and other customers. Peregrine will land near the Ocean of Storms, the same location where astronaut Pete Conrad – whose life and legacy inspired the creation of the Conrad Foundation – landed in 1969.

PHOOZY, maker of thermal protective cases for tech, announces its participation in the Peregrine Lunar Lander launch.

Post this

"We are very excited to be a part of this ambitious project with Astrobotic and the Conrad Challenge," said Kevin Conway, co-founder and CEO of PHOOZY. "This mission is an incredible way to showcase our thermal and antimicrobial technologies protecting the digital memory storage inside of the Peregrine Lunar Lander for the Conrad Foundation."

Beyond PHOOZY's participation in the Peregrine Mission, the brand has a long history with NASA-derived technologies. Most recently, utilizing materials originally developed for the Apollo Space Program, PHOOZY launched a limited-edition Space Collection

of thermal phone and tech protection cases. Additionally, PHOOZY has been featured in NASA's Spinoff

program for the commercialization of space technologies while also providing mission-critical thermal management technologies for the U.S. Air Force.

The Peregrine Mission One is slated to launch on its voyage to the Moon aboard the inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket on January 8.

ABOUT PHOOZY

PHOOZY empowers technology users to pursue their passions and epic adventures without worry of environmental limitations. PHOOZY products provide thermal, drop, float and antimicrobial protection for smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories and even drinkware. PHOOZY is dedicated to inspiring its customers to live an active lifestyle fueled by their passions and thirst for adventure without limitations. PHOOZY is the #1 selling thermal protection brand in the world. PHOOZY products are available at REI, Amazon, your local outdoor / snow / surf shops, and PHOOZY.

SOURCE PHOOZY