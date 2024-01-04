Urbanstems Raises $5M Series C Extension Funding, Continuing Expansion Of Same-Day Delivery With Miami Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UrbanStems , the premier modern floral gifting company, announces that it has secured $5 million in Series C extension funding from existing investors. The capital fuels the company's growth strategy as it expands same-day delivery service to new cities across the U.S. The round was led by SWaN & Legend and DF Enterprises with additional funding from existing investors. The announcement comes alongside the company's same-day delivery expansion to Miami, the world's foremost market in the floral industry.

Miami is one of seven cities across the U.S. to benefit from UrbanStems' same-day delivery expansion and the fourth market it has expanded to in the last six months. To celebrate the Miami same-day expansion, the company is unveiling an exclusive, limited edition floral design, called the "Flamingo Bouquet ," available through February 4, 2024.

"This investment comes at a pivotal time as we expand our same-day delivery service to cities across the U.S.," said Meenakshi Lala, Chief Executive Officer at UrbanStems. "We are excited to continue the momentum of rapid growth in our same-day delivery experience in 2024 and kick-off this year by bringing our modern floral designs to the people of Miami. Looking ahead this year, we have plans to open additional same-day markets and

introduce more customers to our unparalleled gifting experience with best in class designs, delivery and customer satisfaction."

UrbanStems' same-day service is a key differentiator in the luxury floral industry and will play a dynamic role in evolving Miami's reputation as a top global floral market. Most recently, the company added the same-day service to Atlanta and Chicago in late 2023, in addition to its legacy markets of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, and Jersey City. The luxury floral delivery startup plans to continue its expansion to additional same-day markets this year.

"UrbanStems focuses on providing gift givers with an easy and fast digital experience that they can trust will inspire, surprise and delight gift recipients nationwide with chic, innovative fresh floral arrangements dreamt up by some of New York's most talented designers," said Aaron Pollock, Senior Finance Lead and UrbanStems Board Member. "We are honored to continue investing in and supporting the brand as it builds out its same-day footprint, and proud that the company has sent happy and memorable experiences to more than 10 million customers so far, with many more to come."

Miami-area customers can use this exclusive link to purchase The Flamingo Bouquet and shop the same-day delivery experience. Browse more bouquets at .

About UrbanStems

UrbanStems was founded in 2014 as a disruptive same-day e-commerce alternative to the traditional flower delivery companies. Today, the brand delivers same-day modern floral designs and on-trend gifts to seven major metropolitan cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City, Jersey City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami, and coast-to-coast next-day delivery. For more information, please visit urbanstems .

