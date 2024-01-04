Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 57.69 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T he global lung cancer therapeutics market size was USD 28.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Key drivers for this growth include the escalating adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, particularly persistent tobacco use in certain regions, and an increasing demand for targeted therapies.

The continued prevalence of tobacco use, a major modifiable risk factor for lung cancer, remains a challenge, necessitating advanced and accessible lung cancer therapeutics. Moreover, the rising demand for targeted therapies, known for their effectiveness in inhibiting cancer growth while minimizing side effects, is contributing to the market's positive trajectory.

However, the market faces constraints due to the side effects associated with lung cancer treatment. Nausea, fatigue, and other discomforts impact patients' well-being, potentially leading to treatment discontinuation and reducing therapy effectiveness. This poses challenges to healthcare providers, increasing the resource burden and straining healthcare systems.

A notable trend in the field is the development of targeted therapies for specific genetic mutations in lung cancer patients. The emergence of precision medicine has led to drugs designed to target specific mutations, such as Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) and Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) rearrangements, offering personalized and effective treatments. Targeted therapy accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, underscoring the shift towards more patient-friendly options.

Therapy Insights: Targeted Therapy Leads, Chemotherapy Shows Promise

In 2022, targeted therapy dominated the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The precision of targeted therapies in addressing specific genetic abnormalities within tumors, while minimizing collateral damage to healthy cells, enhances treatment effectiveness and improves patient quality of life.

The chemotherapy segment is expected to witness moderately fast revenue growth due to its versatility in addressing various lung cancer types. Chemotherapy's broad applicability, particularly in small cell lung cancer and advanced stages of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), ensures a consistent demand.

Distribution Insights: Hospitals Dominate, Online Pharmacies on the Rise

Hospitals are expected to hold a significantly large revenue share, driven by the increasing number of hospitals offering advanced therapeutics and healthcare services. The presence of healthcare professionals in hospitals facilitates proper drug dosage and comprehensive care. Hospitals remain the preferred choice for administering cancer treatments.

Online pharmacies are poised for steady growth, catering to the rising trend of homecare settings for cancer patients. The convenience of online pharmacies allows patients to receive prescribed treatments without the need for physical visits. This is crucial, especially for patients dealing with compromised health and weakened immune systems.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Europe and Asia Pacific Show Promise

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and access to cutting-edge medical technologies. The approval of Mirati's lung cancer treatment by the US FDA highlights the region's commitment to addressing the needs of individuals with lung cancer.

The Europe market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, driven by advancements in screening technologies, particularly the adoption of low-dose Computed Tomography (CT) for lung cancer screening. The Asia Pacific market is poised for considerable growth due to the rising prevalence of smoking, increased government investments in healthcare facilities, and expanding healthcare insurance coverage.

