Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 329.80 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market , valued at USD 144.70 Billion in 2022, is poised to experience a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to the escalating demand for pharmaceutical drugs and the intensification of Research & Development (R&D) activities within the sector.

APIs, the active components of drugs, are gaining prominence as a key player in the cure, mitigation, treatment, and prevention of diseases. The market's growth is further fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases globally. According to data from the European Commission and the World Health Organization, diseases like cancer and cardiovascular ailments continue to afflict millions, emphasizing the need for the development of new drugs, especially in high-end therapeutic areas.

The pharmaceutical industry in India, contributing significantly to global vaccine supply and generic medications, is also a pivotal factor influencing market dynamics. The Indian pharmaceutical market, valued at USD 42.0 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 65.0 billion by 2024. The complexity of chronic diseases and the surge in new cases are driving the demand for innovative drugs, especially biological drugs. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are intensifying their focus on R&D to bring novel drugs to market, propelling the market's revenue growth.

However, the market faces challenges stemming from unexpected changes in drug pricing rules, particularly in emerging countries like China. Reliance on these countries for manufacturing active ingredients has led to fluctuations in pricing strategies, impacting market dynamics. Despite this, the industry is witnessing a trend of biopharmaceutical companies partnering with Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to leverage technical expertise and scale up API production.

Type-wise, the innovative API segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced treatment alternatives driven by technological advancements in healthcare. Patented innovative APIs offer exclusivity to pharmaceutical companies, encouraging investment in R&D. The emphasis on precision medicines and personalized treatments further propels the growth of this segment.

The generic API segment is expected to register a moderate growth rate, driven by the expiration of patents for branded medications and the increasing adoption of Over-the-Counter (OTC) medicines. Collaborations, such as the joint venture between Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, reflect the industry's response to this trend.

In terms of synthesis, the synthetic API segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share, leveraging precise control over molecular makeup and scalability for large-scale production. Meanwhile, the biotech API segment is witnessing steady growth due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and FDA approvals for biological pharmaceuticals.

Therapeutic applications reveal that the Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) segment is set to dominate the market, driven by the increasing global prevalence of these diseases. The Oncology segment, experiencing the fastest growth rate, is fueled by the rising incidence of cancer and lifestyle changes.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2022, attributed to the prevalence of chronic illnesses, increased government funding for drug development, and the quick adoption of biological pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the rising number of contracted manufacturing companies in countries like China and India. Europe, with significant market participants and increased financing for research initiatives, is projected to hold a considerable revenue share.

