Constellium To Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions For Aluminium Automotive Structures At CES 2024 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) will exhibit its latest innovations in aluminium Automotive Structures at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12. A leading supplier of advanced lightweight aluminium automotive components, Constellium will highlight its sustainable solutions for automakers and consumers.



At CES, Constellium will showcase a diverse range of aluminium solutions designed to address the industry's growing demand for lightweight materials and more sustainable solutions. These components contribute to enhanced vehicle performance and play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions, aligning with the global trend toward eco-friendly mobility. Among the products on display will be:



Innovative Crash Management System for electric vehicles

Structural Sill providing stiffness and crash resistance

Lightweight Battery Enclosure solutions



Laser-Welded Battery Enclosure for Cell-to-Module applications



Adhesive-Bonded Battery Enclosures for Cell-to-Module or Cell-to-Pack applications



Structural Battery Enclosure for Cell-to-Pack or Cell-to-Body applications Battery Pack demonstrator in collaboration with WAE Technologies Ltd.



“Our participation at CES underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower automakers to create vehicles that are not only lighter and safer, but also more sustainable,” said Matthieu Tardy, Vice President of Automotive Structures at Constellium.“We recognize the importance of driving innovation in the automotive sector, and our aluminium components exemplify our commitment to a greener and safer future for both drivers and the planet.”

Visit Constellium at Booth 10731 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, during CES to explore our innovative aluminium solutions. Discover through various virtual experiences how Constellium is driving the industry towards a more sustainable future by making vehicles lighter, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

