IPS 2024 To Highlight Georgia As Country Of Opportunity In 20Th Edition

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Georgia, a beacon of economic prosperity, is poised to showcase its investment potential at the 20th edition of the International Property Show (IPS ), scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 27-29, 2024.With exhibitors from the country participating in the event, Georgia aims to captivate the attention of global investors at IPS 2024, where exhibitors from over 40 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Georgia, Greece, Spain, Albania, Bahrain, Thailand, Cyprus, Philippines in addition to the United Arab Emirates will be present.In Georgia, the economic landscape is experiencing dynamic shifts, as indicated by the National Statistics Office of Georgia's data. The estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for October 2023 revealed a robust 6.2% year-over-year increase, contributing to an impressive average real GDP growth of 6.9% for the period of January to October 2023.The Global Property Guide's Residential Property Price Index highlights that overall Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, saw a substantial 10.7% year-on-year rise in Q3 2022, reflecting a notable acceleration from the previous quarters. It also underscores a tangible increase in the cost of acquiring homes in Tbilisi, with prices rising 10.9% for flats and 10% for stand-alone houses.At IPS 2024, visitors and exhibitors from other countries will have the unique opportunity to meet with builders, developers and real estate agents from Georgia, gaining insights into the country's latest investment offerings. Thus, IPS 2024 will serve as a comprehensive hub for real estate enthusiasts, providing up-to-date data and expert advice to aid informed decision-making for investment in the Georgian property market.Attendees at IPS 2024 can also expect knowledge-disseminating conversations with exhibitors from Georgia on essential topics such as buying property in the country, financing options, and legal requirements. These opportunities to explore Georgia's real estate landscape make IPS one of the key events for exhibitors, investors and visitors in 2024.In collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 has become a global platform, ensuring diverse and enriching experiences for attendees, fostering international collaborations and showcasing a global perspective on real estate and investment opportunities.IPS 2024, celebrating its 20th anniversary, introduces an extensive range of events under its 11 main activities. These include the IPS Exhibition, IPS Conference, IPS Oscars, IPS Future Cities, IPS Connect, IPS Finance, IPS Women, IPS Youth, IPS Studio, IPS PropTech, and IPS Design, organized throughout the year. This multifaceted approach emphasizes the continuous commitment to promoting innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities within the real estate sector.

