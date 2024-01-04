Rachi Sharma, Aishwarya Khare Open Up On Winter Fashion, Share Love For Layering Clothes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Rachi Sharma and Aishwarya Khare have expressed their love for the winter season, and shared about their winter wardrobe, saying they love layering clothes.

Rachi is currently seen as Poorvi in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Talking about the winter fashion, the actress said: "I really love winters because of the layering of clothes we get to do. Sadly, it doesn't get very cold in Mumbai, but back in my hometown, Indore, I used to enjoy the winter season thoroughly."

"I love incorporating rich, cozy textures like wool and cashmere into my winter wardrobe to stay warm in style. Accessories are a game-changer in the winter -- a statement scarf or a pair of leather gloves can instantly accentuate the outfit. I also pay attention to colour palettes that suit the season, opting for bright or classic neutrals," added Rachi.

Aishwarya plays the role of Lakshmi in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.

The actress reminisced about her recent family trip to Manali.

"The weather was so perfect, it felt like we were in a winter wonderland. Everywhere we looked, there was snow and the temperature was freezing. My sister and I were so excited about this trip that we decided to go on a shopping spree for winter wear. We bought puffer jackets, hoodies, gloves, and beanies, and trust me, they were worth every penny. They saved us from the cold and made us look stylish at the same time," shared Aishwarya.

She added: "I love layering clothes and wearing oversized coats, and Manali was the perfect place to flaunt every outfit. Overall, it was an amazing experience and I would definitely love to visit again."

The show airs on Zee TV.

