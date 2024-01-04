Rebel TMC Legislator’S Office Ransacked Day After Social Media Post Targeting Bengal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) Infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress seems to be taking a murkier turn with the office of a rebel Trinamool Congress legislator from Hooghly district being ransacked on Thursday morning just a day after he made a social media post targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Posting a picture of his ransacked office, the Trinamool Congress legislator from the Balagarh Assembly constituency in Hooghly district, Manoranjan Byapari has accused the local TMC leader and zilla parishad member Runa Khatun of masterminding the attack.

Byapari has also said that Khatun, who enjoys the confidence of some influential Trinamool Congress leaders in Kolkata, always belittles him, the latest example of which was the ransacking of his party office within his constituency.

Khatun has, however, denied the charges and claimed that the ransacking was because of public anger over the legislator's derogatory social media post.

She has also filed a counter general diary at the local police station accusing Byapari of making derogatory comments against her on the social media.

Embarrassed by the development, the Trinamool Congress leadership, on Thursday directed Byapari not to visit his constituency for the time-being.

However, Byapari had clearly said that he will not abide by the directive and fight his battle with the support of the local people.

In his explosive social media post on Wednesday, Byapari has accused Khantun of spreading false allegations against him of passing the literary works of a deceased and eminent writer as his own creation.

On this point he had raised the issue of Mamata Banerjee.

“I have been made the legislator of Balagarh by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. My question is if she can choose a corrupt person like me for that position, what kind of person she is? Why didn't the Chief Minister enquire about me before nominating me? So am I to believe that the accusations of the Opposition parties are right in claiming that all in Trinamool Congress are thieves?” Byapari posted.

