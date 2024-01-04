Official in US Education Department resigns due to Biden’s Israel-Gaza policy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a high-ranking official within the US Education Department resigned, pointing to President Joe Biden's management of the Gaza conflict as the primary reason for their departure.



This development underscores growing dissent within the administration, particularly as casualties escalate in the ongoing war.



Additionally, 17 staffers from Biden's re-election campaign penned an anonymous letter on the same day, cautioning that the President might risk losing support from voters due to the handling of the Gaza issue.



Tariq Habash, who served as a special assistant in the Education Department's Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, expressed in a letter addressed to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government.”



Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American and a specialist in student debt matters, was appointed early in President Biden's term as part of an expansion of the Education Department's capabilities in handling student loans.



In a letter published on Medium, the 17 anonymous Biden re-election campaign staffers urged President Biden to advocate for a cease-fire in Gaza. The staffers highlighted concerns about a significant exodus of volunteers and long-time blue voters expressing uncertainty about supporting the Democratic party for the first time due to the ongoing conflict.



As of now, there has been no immediate response from Biden's campaign regarding the matter.

