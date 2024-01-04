Pilots of Japan Airlines plane declare lack of ‘visual contact’ ahead of crash with other aircraft

(MENAFN) Pilots of a Japan Airlines plane, which caught fire after all 379 passengers and crew safely evacuated, reportedly had no "visual contact" with the other aircraft involved in the collision, the airline disclosed on Thursday.



The three pilots were reportedly unable to see the fire from the cockpit when it initially broke out. They were made aware of the situation by the cabin crew, according to a spokesperson from Japan Airlines who spoke to a French news agency.



The airliner collided with a coast guard plane after landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, all but one of the six individuals aboard the smaller aircraft lost their lives in the tragic incident.



A ball of flame broke out from the airliner before it came to a stop and was engulfed by a massive blaze, ultimately reducing it to a charred wreckage on the tarmac.



The pilots reported that they had no "visual contact" with the other plane, although one of them did observe "an object" right before the impact, as stated by Japan Airlines (JAL).



“After the plane landed and around the time when the front wheels touched or were about to touch the ground — during those few seconds, they said they felt an impact,” the representative declared.



According to a Japanese broadcaster, the chief flight attendant, one of the nine onboard, communicated to the cockpit that the plane was on fire. This report suggested that the cabin crew sought permission to open the emergency exits.



During this period, the cabin was becoming filled with smoke and increasing in temperature. Footage revealed scenes of distress, including crying babies and passengers pleading for the doors to be opened.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684446