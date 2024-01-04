Second Quarter

Highlights

Conagra Brands Reports Second Quarter Results

Net sales decreased 3.2%

from

the prior year quarter;

organic net sales decreased 3.4%

Operating margin was 14.0%,

representing a

261

basis point decrease over the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating margin was

15.9%,

representing a

108

basis point

decrease over the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

was

$0.60, a 24.1% decrease

over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS was

$0.71, a

12.3%

decrease over the prior year quarter.

The company is updating its fiscal 2024 guidance and now expects:



Organic net sales to decrease between 1.0% and 2.0% compared to fiscal 2023



Adjusted operating margin of approximately 15.6% Adjusted EPS between $2.60 and $2.65

CEO Perspective

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, commented, "Despite an ongoing challenging macro environment, we saw several positive signs in Q2. In particular, volume trends in our domestic retail business

improved substantially, as inflation-driven volume declines were cut in half compared to Q1. Most importantly, our targeted investments in our frozen business generated strong lifts and market share gains. These developments reinforced our confidence in investing to build momentum in the second half and set up a strong FY25."

Total Company Second Quarter Results

In the quarter, net sales were

$3.2 billion reflecting:



a 0.2% increase from the favorable impact of foreign exchange; and a 3.4% decrease in organic net sales.

The 3.4% decrease in organic net sales was driven by a 0.5% negative impact from price/mix, partially attributable to an increase in strategic investments, and a 2.9% decrease in volume, primarily due to continued lower consumption trends.

Gross profit decreased 8.2% to $847 million in the quarter, and adjusted gross profit decreased 7.6% to $862 million. Second quarter gross profit decreased as higher productivity was more than offset by the negative impacts of cost of goods sold inflation, lower organic net sales, and unfavorable operating leverage. Gross margin decreased 145 basis points to 26.4% in the quarter, and adjusted gross margin decreased 129 basis points to 26.9%.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A), which includes advertising and promotional expense (A&P),

increased

6.8% to

$398 million in the quarter due to an impairment associated with a business being reclassified to held for sale

and legal reserve adjustments

made in the quarter, partially offset by a decline in A&P from timing shifts over the prior year quarter.

Adjusted SG&A, which excludes A&P, decreased 4.1% to $279 million primarily driven by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest expense was $113 million in the quarter. Compared to the prior-year period, net interest expense increased 13.0% or $13 million, primarily due to a higher weighted average interest rate on outstanding debt.

The average diluted share count in the quarter was 480 million shares.

In the quarter, net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 25.1% to

$286 million, or

$0.60 per diluted share compared to

$382

million, or

$0.79 per diluted share in the prior year quarter driven primarily by the decrease in gross profit and increase in SG&A, as previously discussed. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 12.9% to $341 million, or $0.71 per diluted share driven primarily by the decrease in gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service expense (income), decreased 7.0% to $661 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the decrease in adjusted gross profit.

Grocery & Snacks Segment Second Quarter Results

Reported and organic net sales for the Grocery & Snacks segment decreased 4.1% to $1.3 billion in the quarter driven by a price/mix decrease of 0.4%, partially attributable to an increase in strategic investments, coupled with a volume decrease of 3.7%, primarily due to continued lower consumption trends. The company gained dollar share in snacking and staples categories including microwave popcorn and seeds, chili, and hot cocoa.



Operating profit for the segment

decreased

18.0% to

$279 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit

decreased

17.3% to

$282 million

as productivity was more than offset by the negative impacts of cost of goods sold inflation, lower organic net sales, unfavorable operating leverage, and

higher A&P and SG&A.

Refrigerated & Frozen Segment Second Quarter Results

Reported and organic net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment decreased 5.8% to $1.3 billion in the quarter as price mix decreased 2.5%, partially attributable to an increase in strategic investments, and volume decreased 3.3%, primarily due to continued lower consumption trends. The company gained dollar share in select categories such as frozen sides and frozen breakfast and gained unit share in frozen single serve meals.

Operating profit for the segment decreased

12.0%

to

$220 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating profit

decreased

14.2% to

$222 million as productivity and lower A&P were

more than offset by the negative impacts of unfavorable operating leverage,

lower organic net sales, cost of goods sold inflation, and increased

SG&A.

International Segment Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the International segment

increased

8.1% to

$280 million in the quarter reflecting:



a

2.5%

increase from the favorable impact of foreign exchange; and a

5.6%

increase in organic net sales.

On an organic net sales basis, price/mix increased 2.3% and volume increased 3.3% primarily driven by a strong performance in the company's Mexico business.

Operating profit for the segment

decreased

84.0% to

$6 million in the quarter primarily due to an impairment associated with a business being reclassified to held for sale. Adjusted operating profit

increased

10.3% to

$41 million as the benefits from higher organic net sales and

productivity

more than offset the negative impact

of cost of goods sold inflation,

and higher SG&A and A&P.

Foodservice Segment Second Quarter Results

Reported and organic net sales for the Foodservice segment increased 4.3% to $295 million in the quarter. Price/mix increased 6.8%, primarily due to inflation-driven pricing actions taken in the prior year, and volume decreased 2.5%.

Operating profit for the segment

increased

33.2%

to

$38 million.

Adjusted operating profit

increased

24.3% to

$35 million in the quarter as the benefits of higher organic net sales, productivity, and lower cost of goods sold inflation more than offset the impacts of unfavorable operating leverage and increased A&P and SG&A.

Other Second Quarter Items

Corporate expenses decreased 10.9% to $95 million in the quarter and adjusted corporate expense decreased 31.9% to $70 million in the quarter driven primarily by lower incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter.

We incurred pension and post-retirement non-service expense in the quarter compared to $6 million of income in the prior-year quarter due primarily to higher interest costs.

In the quarter, equity method investment earnings increased 10.3% to $54 million reflecting continued strong product margins from the company's joint venture, Ardent Mills.

In the quarter, the effective tax rate was 26.5% compared to 24.3% in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate was 24.3%, unchanged compared to the prior-year quarter.

In the quarter, the company paid a dividend of $0.35 per share.



Outlook

The company is lowering its fiscal 2024 organic net sales growth, operating margin, and adjusted EPS outlook to reflect year-to-date results, expectations for a slower volume recovery, and increased brand investments in the second half of the fiscal year.



The company's fiscal 2024 guidance reflects:



Organic net sales to decrease between 1.0% and

2.0%

compared to fiscal 2023

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.6%

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.60 and $2.65

Net Leverage Ratio of approximately 3.55x

Capital expenditures of approximately $450M

Interest expense of approximately $440M

Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 24%

No pension income Ardent Mills contribution of approximately $170M

The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures, and other items impacting comparability makes a detailed reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable. Please see the end of this release for more information.

Items Affecting Comparability of EPS

The following are included in the $0.60 EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.



Approximately $0.01

per diluted share of net expense related to restructuring plans

Approximately $0.02

per diluted share of net expense related to corporate hedging derivative losses

Approximately $0.07 per diluted share of net expense related to an impairment of a business held for sale

Approximately $0.02

per diluted share of net expense related to legal matters Approximately $0.01

per diluted share of net benefit related to rounding

The following are included in the $0.79 EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (EPS amounts are rounded and after tax). Please see the reconciliation schedules at the end of this release for additional details.



Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense due to fire related costs Approximately $0.01 per diluted share of net expense related to rounding

Please note that certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Discussion of Results

Conagra Brands will host a webcast and conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today to discuss the results. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on

under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 9519988. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. A replay of the webcast will be available on under Events & Presentations until January 4, 2025.

About

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie

Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and

Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit .

