Population Health Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 83.07 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market size was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 83.07 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The rise in the adoption of IT in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the market.

The growing initiative by the government and healthcare organizations are creating a demand for the market. It improves the health outcome of a group of individuals by identifying patients with high-risk diseases and providing them with improved financial and clinical outcomes. Several mergers and acquisitions are being taken place to boost market growth.

Population health management solutions enable collaborative care and help in reducing emergency room visits, shorten hospital stays, and lower hospital admissions and readmissions which in turn reduces overall healthcare expenditure and this has further boosted its adoption across the healthcare sector.

Major challenges of the population health management solutions are identification of starting point, stratifying patients by risk, coordinating care across the healthcare sector, and acceptance of new workflows have limited their adoption and are some potentially growth limiting factors.

Segment Insights:

The Healthcare Provider segment held the largest share of 57.7% in the Population Health Management Solutions market in the year 2019. Healthcare providers are dominating the market in 2019 due to its accurate clinical outcome by helping in better disease management and more focus on patient care, which is cost-effective. Healthcare providers benefit from implementing the market strategies as it can help in the transition from value-based care and reimbursement.

In terms of revenue, the On-Premises mode of deployment segment dominated the Population Health Management Solutions Market, with USD 12.0 Billion in the year 2019. The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth rate due to the surge in the adoption of the market software. The investment in IT in healthcare infrastructure along with a rise in the number of multi-chain and specialty hospitals in the region.

North America held the largest market share owing to the various mergers and acquisitions, immense strategic initiatives, and funding from the government bodies to focus on national health will boost the demand for the solution in the region.

Segments Covered in the report