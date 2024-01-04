Medical Tourism Market Size Worth USD 254.54 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical tourism market size was USD 93.27 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The increasing costs of medical treatments in developed countries, coupled with rising chronic diseases, limited insurance coverage, and extended waiting periods, are key drivers for the growth in medical tourism. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) defines medical tourism as individuals traveling internationally for medical treatment, with dental care, cosmetic surgery, elective surgery, and fertility treatment being the most common.

A notable development in the sector is the implementation of a new visa program in Thailand effective from January 1, 2023, aimed at attracting medical tourists. India's 'Heal in India' campaign, focusing on superior service quality, has been pivotal in fostering trust among medical travelers. The initiative includes a streamlined portal navigation system to enhance the overall experience for medical tourists.

Access FREE Sample Copy of the Report @

Governments are actively involved in Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, such as the introduction of the Ayush (AY) visa in India for foreign nationals seeking traditional medical treatments. The global trend also includes the adoption of advanced technology for easy access, scheduling, and follow-up for medical tourism services.

However, the market faces challenges such as variability in the quality of care, lack of standardization, and issues related to reimbursement, travel, language barriers, and documentation.

Procedure Type Insights:

The global medical tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, cosmetic, dental, cancer, fertility, neurological, and others. The cosmetic procedure segment led in 2022, driven by India's emergence as a sought-after destination for various cosmetic procedures due to cost-effectiveness, modern healthcare infrastructure, skilled surgeons, and shorter waiting times. The dental treatment segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by the rising prevalence of dental abnormalities and global demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Service Providers Insights:

The market is segmented into public and private service providers, with the private segment dominating in 2022. The private sector's accessibility, cutting-edge technologies, and international recognition contribute to its leading position. The public segment is expected to register steady growth, with regulatory authorities ensuring healthcare quality control.

Regional Insights:

Medical tourism market in North America accounted for significant revenue share in the mammography market in 2022 due to the prevalence of chronic diseases. Revenue growth of the market in this region is due to widespread adoption of advanced technology and the presence of prominent industry leaders in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to presence of leading companies, adoption of latest technology and investments in startup. For instance, in October 2021, BC Platforms (BCP), a reputable company headquartered in Zurich that specializes in healthcare data management and analytics, enhanced its partnership with Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand. The objective of this collaboration is to accelerate the implementation of precision medicine in the Southeast Asia.

Scope of Research