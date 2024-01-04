Dental Implants Market Size Worth USD 11.76 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental implants market size was USD 4.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in dental technology and increasing patient awareness and education about dental implants are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Dental implants, essential devices supporting dental prosthetics, have witnessed a surge in demand due to informed patients seeking permanent solutions that offer a natural look and feel. Ongoing technological innovations in dental procedures, including imaging, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), have significantly improved the precision and success rates of dental implant procedures.

In addition, high success rates in osseointegration contribute to the overall positive perception of dental implants as a reliable and durable tooth replacement option, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, challenges such as the high costs of equipment and a shortage of professionals could restrain market revenue growth. The integration of dental implant equipment into practices involves significant initial implementation costs, acting as a barrier, especially for smaller dental practices. Additionally, specialized training for dental professionals incurs extra costs, posing a deterrent for some practitioners.

Material Insights:

On the basis of material, the global dental implants market is segmented into ceramics, titanium, polymers, metals, and others. The metals segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental implants market in 2022 owing to rising demand for dental correction and advantages of metals in dental cosmetic surgeries.

Technique Insights:

On the basis of technique, the global dental implants market is segmented into root form and plate form. The root form segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global dental implants market during the forecast period due to versatility in prosthetic options, wide acceptance and clinical success, and stability and durability.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global dental implants market in 2022 attributed to increasing focus on quality dental care, consumer affordability, and medical tourism and cross-border care.

The U.S. market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to restorative dentistry trends and rising demand for long-term solutions. In addition, rising trend in restorative dentistry toward implant-supported solutions is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global dental implants market over the forecast period due to rapid technological advancements in the region. Emerging countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, due to oral health awareness and increased affordability in these countries is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

