Contract Management Software Market Size Worth USD 9.23 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract management software market size was USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. Increasing need for flexible contract administration and changes in legal requirements, integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in contract management software, and rising demand for centralized platform for organizing, tracking, and managing diverse contractual agreements are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The adoption of contract management software brings various advantages, including increased productivity, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness for businesses. These solutions streamline contract processes across divisions like sales, legal, and procurement, replacing manual systems with automated processes. Notable market players like DocuCollab and DocuSign CLM are at the forefront, providing enterprise-wide solutions that reduce expenses, increase revenue, and mitigate business risks.

Moreover, the adoption of contract management standards, such as those from the National Contract Management Association (NCMA), is gaining momentum. For example, on September 19, 2023, SMX, a leading technological solutions provider, announced its adoption of the NCMA contract management standard, showcasing a commitment to industry best practices and professional development.

The demand for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) has surged in recent years as organizations seek efficient tools to handle and manage all steps of the contract procedure. The software is crucial for effectively managing risks, ensuring legal procedures, and facilitating the documentation of contracts and agreements. The market has seen increased investments in next-generation technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and smart contracts.

Challenges:

Despite the optimistic outlook, concerns about technical and data privacy issues pose challenges to market growth. Instances of digital fraud have risen, with over 249,000 cases reported annually as of October 2023. Data privacy and security are increasingly critical as digital contracts become more prevalent, exposing businesses to identity theft, financial losses, legal troubles, and data breaches.

Market Segmentation:

Components Insights:

On the basis of component, the global contract management software market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global contract management software market in 2022. This is due to rising adoption of this software in the healthcare industry to help patients with efficient compliance, streamlining contract lifecycle processes and maintaining complex contract documents in the repository.

Delivery Mode Insights:

On the basis of delivery mode, the contract management software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global contract management software market due to rising use of cloud-base systems in contract management and trend of AI in the healthcare industry.

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest market share in the global contract management software market in 2022. This is owing to rising number of key strategic initiatives and funding in the field of contract management software and increasing investments and rapid adoption of contract management software applications.

The Europe is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global contract management software during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing government regulations, emergence of major start-up companies developing contract management software applications, and major key strategic initiatives as well as rising Research & Development (R&D) activities. For instance, on 23 August 2021, CobbleStone Software, a market leader in contract lifecycle management software, announced the opening of a European regional data center. With this release, the company's award-winning source-to-contract management software suite, CobbleStone Contract Insight, is now even better.

Scope of Research