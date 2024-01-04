Recycled Plastics Market Size Worth USD 152.09 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled plastics market exhibited a robust size of USD 65.00 Billion in 2022, projecting a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period. Key drivers include increasing awareness of energy savings, government initiatives, and growing utilization of recycled plastics in packaging, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries.

Government initiatives and awareness campaigns, such as those in Vietnam and Belgium, are educating the public about the environmental repercussions of plastic waste, contributing to market growth. However, challenges arise from strong competition with virgin plastics, driven by factors like low oil prices, quality concerns, technical complexities, and consumer perceptions. Lack of supportive legislation and incentives further hinder market expansion.

A notable trend in the market is the rising emphasis on plastic traceability. Startups are leveraging technologies like blockchain, Machine Learning (ML), and earth observation to track plastics' journey from origin to end-of-life stages. This trend aims to reduce the loss of plastic products, currently standing at 91%, promoting a more sustainable and circular economy.

Application Insights: Construction Segment Leads, Packaging Shows Moderate Growth

The construction segment dominated the global recycled plastics market in 2022, capturing the largest revenue share. The use of recycled plastic waste in road construction is seen as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, offering durable and low-maintenance solutions. The packaging segment is expected to register moderate growth, driven by increasing global awareness of sustainability benefits associated with recycled plastics. Consumer and business preferences for eco-friendly packaging solutions align with plastic's lightweight, durable nature.

Material Insights: PET Dominates, PS Exhibits Fastest Growth

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to hold a significantly large revenue share in the global recycled plastics market. Its versatility and widespread applications, especially in the beverage and packaging industries, contribute to its dominance. PET's closed-loop recycling system conserves resources and mitigates environmental pollution, making it crucial for sustainability goals. The Polystyrene (PS) segment is poised to exhibit the fastest revenue growth rate, fueled by increased use in single-use foodservice items, owing to its lightweight and insulating properties.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Displays Fastest Growth

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global recycled plastics market, fueled by changing consumer preferences and a focus on sustainability. The industrial sector embraced recycled plastics for reduced carbon footprint and eco-conscious consumer choices. The Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the fastest revenue growth, owing to its significant contribution to global plastic production. Proactive regulatory actions, such as China's ban on non-degradable plastic bags and Japan's Plastic Resource Circulation Act, support sustainability measures.

The European market is expected to hold a considerable revenue share due to EU regulations promoting plastic recycling and a circular economy by 2050.

