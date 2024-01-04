Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Size Worth USD 13.20 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices market size was USD 4.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic pain disorders and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and increasing healthcare Expenditure, and are key factors driving market revenue growth.

RFA, a minimally invasive procedure suitable for various conditions, including cardiac diseases, cancer, and pain management, is gaining prominence. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) alone account for 17.9 million annual deaths globally, making them the leading cause of mortality. The efficacy, ease of use, and safety of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), especially in treating diseases like cancer and cardiac arrhythmias, contribute to its widespread adoption.

Technological Advancements Driving Market Growth

Innovations in RF ablation devices, particularly the integration of multimodality imaging and treatment planning, stand out as key drivers for market growth. The use of various imaging modalities such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and ultrasound enhances the precision of RFA procedures. Computational models predicting temperature distribution and areas at risk contribute to improved patient outcomes, fostering the market's expansion.

Challenges in Healthcare Costs and Trends in Device Development

Despite its effectiveness, the high cost associated with RFA procedures poses a challenge, limiting access for patients without adequate health insurance or financial resources. Addressing healthcare disparities in access to RFA treatments is crucial for broader adoption. A notable trend in device development is the simultaneous determination of transmural effect achievement, enhancing precision and effectiveness, particularly in treating arrhythmias. Real-time monitoring of tissue heating and transmurality allows for more controlled and efficient ablations, showcasing the industry's commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Segment-wise Insights: Cardiology & Cardiac Rhythm Dominate

Application Segment:

On the basis of application, the global Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices market is segmented into surgical oncology, pain management, cardiology & cardiac rhythm management, cosmetology, gynecology, and others. The cardiology & cardiac rhythm segment accounted for largest market share in the global RFA devices market in 2022 due to increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, particularly catheter ablation. Patients with cardiac arrhythmias, including conditions such as Atrioventricular Re-Entrant Tachycardia (AVRT) and Atrial Fibrillation (AF), are increasingly opting for catheter ablation as it offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical methods.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices market is segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), and research laboratories. The research laboratory segment is expected to register the fastest market growth rate in the global RFA devices market over the forecast period. This is because these laboratories serve as hubs for innovation and research, leading to the development of more efficient and precise Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices. As technology continues to evolve, research laboratories are expected to refine existing equipment, create new applications, and explore novel techniques, resulting in more effective, efficient, and safe RFA procedures.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices market in 2022 due to rising popularity of radiofrequency ablation as a non-pharmacological approach to pain management. Patients and healthcare providers in the region have shown an increasing reluctance toward traditional pain relief methods involving pharmaceuticals. As concerns about the opioid crisis and side effects of medications persist, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) has emerged as a safer and more effective option for addressing chronic pain.

Europe is expected to account for considerably large market share in the global Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) devices market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing effectiveness and minimally invasive nature in treating conditions such as Barrett's esophagus and dysplastic epithelium in the esophagus.

