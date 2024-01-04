Medigus: Revoltz Opens For Pre-Orders Of Its Revolutionary Micro Mobility EV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure your pre-order of the PORTO EV at:

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced the launching of the pre-order of the PORTO, an innovative electric vehicle (EV) from its subsidiary, Revoltz Ltd.

The pre-order launch is led by Revoltz Ltd., which is 19.9% held by Charging Robotics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuel Doctor Holdings, Inc. (OTC: FDOC), a Delaware corporation listed on the OTC Market (67.15% owned by Medigus). Revoltz specializes in high-end, mini electric vehicles, bringing innovation and elevating single-rider transportation.

Revoltz will enable customers to secure their specifically designed PORTO during the launch period.

The PORTO is a leap forward in urban delivery solutions. Designed for the demands of modern cities, it combines long-range capability, robust design, and exceptional agility. The opening of pre-orders marks a significant step in Revoltz's commitment to offer sustainable, efficient and cutting-edge solutions for urban logistics.

By opening pre-orders for the PORTO, Revoltz is offering an exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience this innovative delivery solution. The PORTO exemplifies Revoltz's dedication to eco-friendly transportation and a addresses urban, personal and commercial needs while also reducing environmental impact.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs' Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit /.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus' current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statement when describing PORTO's impact on urban transportation.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

