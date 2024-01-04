Cann-Ade® Corporation's Exclusive Sponsorship At The Friendship Circle Charity Classic And Spotlight On Owwll Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Benjamin Mogul, Founder and CEOFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cann-Ade® Corporation (“Cann-Ade Corporation” and the“Company”), the pioneering organization responsible for the world's first USDA Certified Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage, today announced that it remains steadfast in its dedication to community building through two significant initiatives: By (1) serving as the Exclusive Beverage Sponsor for the Friendship Circle Charity Classic Golf Tournament, and (2) showcasing its founder, Benjamin Mogul, on the Owwll Podcast, the Company imparts valuable insights on navigating mental health and enhancing quality of life through natural elements like Cannabis.Friendship Circle Charity Classic Golf Tournament SponsorshipCann-Ade® Corporation proudly served as the Exclusive Beverage Sponsor for the Friendship Circle Charity Classic Golf Tournament held at the Plantation Preserve Country Club, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Friendship Circle, a leading organization for children with special needs, aligns seamlessly with Cann-Ade® Corporation's“Together WeCann” mission, emphasizing corporate responsibility, mental health awareness, and community engagement. Over 80% of individuals with special needs face employment challenges, and the Friendship Circle addresses this issue through its Life Skills/Job Training program. Cann-Ade® Corporation's sponsorship of the Friendship Circle Charity Classic underscores its dedication to making a positive impact on communities, fostering inclusivity, skill development, and a sense of belonging.“The Friendship Circle is today's fastest-growing organization for children with special needs, and we are thrilled to be a part of this impactful journey.”, said Benjamin Mogul, founder and CEO of Cann-Ade® Corporation. Mr. Mogul continued,“Our 'Together WeCann' mission extends beyond providing wholesome, health-driven products; it is about creating meaningful connections and uplifting communities. The Friendship Circle Charity Classic aligns perfectly with our values, and we are honored to contribute to such an incredible cause.”Cann-Ade® Corporation Founder, Benjamin Mogul, is Featured as a Thought Leader on The Owwll PodcastIn parallel with the Company's community engagement efforts, Cann-Ade® Corporation's founder, Benjamin Mogul, showcased his expertise and commitment to positive change in the beverage industry on The Owwll Podcast. In the episode entitled,“Navigating Mental Health and Cannabis with Benjamin Mogul”, Mr. Mogul shared insights into his career managing high-profile civilian, military, and veteran populations, emphasizing his dedication to mental health and innovative work within the cannabis field, providing listeners with the opportunity to gain valuable insights into Mr. Mogul's dynamic journey and learn about his role in driving Cann-Ade® Corporation to become a pioneering organization within the organic cannabis-infused beverage market.“Don't miss this chance to hear from a true connector, adaptable leader, and health guru...stay tuned for the episode, and let's explore the world of mental health and cannabis together.”, stated the hosts of The Owwll Podcast in the dynamic episode which streamed live on November 8th.These dual initiatives showcase Cann-Ade® Corporation's multifaceted commitment to community, transparency, and education, from supporting organizations like the Friendship Circle to sharing industry insights on platforms like The Owwll Podcast. As the Company's brand continues to grow, it remains dedicated to uplifting communities and making a positive impact beyond the beverage industry.For more information about Cann-Ade® Corporation and its innovative beverage products, please visit .About Cann-Ade® CorporationCann-Ade® Corporation was established in March 2022 and produces the first and only USDA Certified Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage in the world. Cann-Ade® Corporation's product line consists of three delicious flagship flavors: Positively Peach, Zen Lemon, and Strawberry-Lime Sublime. Each eco-friendly 16.9 fluid ounce bottle is infused with 20 milligrams of American grown, naturally adaptogenic hemp, flavorful organic fruit juices and triple-filtered water. Together, these ingredients create a delicious and ultra-low-calorie beverage that sippers are hailing as“life-altering”,“the perfect alcohol-alternative”, and“a powerful anti-inflammatory”. Cann-Ade® gained global recognition for its USDA Organic certification and continues to raise the bar through aggressively transformative and trailblazing practices. Together WeCannTM enjoy a healthier, happier existence.Contact:Cann-Ade® Corporation...

