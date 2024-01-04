ITM's MBA Scholarship 2024: Online Registration Begins From January

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MBA Scholarship 2024

ITM Group Of Institutions Logo

Transform Ambitions into Achievements: ITM University Announces MBA Scholarships for 2024 - Apply Now for Financial Relief and Academic Excellence!

INDIA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Those aspiring to become MBAs can consider getting ITM's scholarship for financial relief and a chance to excel in their chosen field.ITM University is offering exclusive MBA Scholarships in India. The MBA scholarship by ITM University provides opportunities to transform students' ambitions into reality. The scholarship is especially created for MBA graduates so the candidates can embrace academic excellence. MBA program candidates with strong academic and professional merits who can contribute to all areas of the programmes should consider the scholarship and appear for the ITM Scholarship Entrance Test ( i SET). Students planning to enrol in the MBA course at the ITM Business School for the upcoming year 2024 need to fill out the application form before the deadline, i.e., 21st Jan 2024, to reap the benefits of the scholarship. The test will be conducted online on 27th January 2024 and 28th January 2024.As stated by the University, "Scholarship recipients will be students who exhibit extraordinary academic accomplishment and performance in the online test". With a focus on holistic development, ITM is committed to developing future leaders through its well-known MBA programmes and ongoing scholarship programmes. Owing to this, ITM University offers various scholarship opportunities and merit-based Scholarships, which are determined through the ITM Scholarship Entrance Test (i SET).According to the institution, the admissions committee will review all applications, including the personal statement. Candidates will also be evaluated based on their performance in the MBA admissions panellist interview to get an overall score.Offer Prerequisite:Candidates for scholarships must fill in the application form and register for the scholarship and iSet before the deadline which is 21st January 2024. Candidates should comply with the eligibility criteria for the extraordinary scholarship opportunities.Exceptions and Eligibility:The MBA scholarship would not be available to students who were accepted via the exception process or students who have not registered for the scholarship. Various scholarship opportunities and fee concessions such as Sibling Fee Concession, Alumni Postgraduate Fee Concession, Employees Fee Concession for Children's/Spouses, Defences & CAPF Personnel Fee Concession are also offered apart from the Merit-based Scholarship which is determined through the ITM Scholarship Entrance Test (i SET).Procedure for awarding scholarships:Scholarships will be given out in accordance with the University's scheduled admissions deadlines throughout the academic year. The MBA application will be reviewed for scholarships for all eligible candidates.Notification and Enrolment:Prospective scholarship recipients will be given the option to enrol in the ITM Business School before receiving an offer. Following the "decisions returned" deadline for each round, candidates will be notified of their scholarship award within a fortnight after all scholarship decisions are finalised.Acceptance and money down payment:Candidates must accept their scholarship and pay the deposit within the period given by ITM University Management School for the stage in which the application was submitted.Tuition fee discount:According to the institution, the scholarship will only be used as a reduction in tuition fees. The applicant will be offered a certain percentage of tuition fee deduction with respect to the extraordinary scholarship opportunities and fee concessions.Students are advised to visit the official website for detailed information about the scholarship.

