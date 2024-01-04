Man attacks Las Vegas judge in courtroom throughout sentencing

(MENAFN) A man assaulted a Las Vegas judge in her courtroom on Wednesday. The attack led the judge to seek cover, and a court marshal was injured in the process.



The assailant, Deobra Redden, aged 30 and a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus' courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, according to records.



At approximately 11 AM, while Judge Holthus was seated behind the bench, Redden rushed towards her, leaped over the bench, and launched an attack.



Subsequently, several individuals intervened, engaging in a struggle with Redden before subduing him on the ground. An alarm also sounded for several minutes, alerting others to the incident.



Prior to the assault, Redden's attorney had requested Judge Holthus to consider sentencing his client to probation. In response, Holthus remarked, "I think it's time he get a taste of something else."



On the 23rd of April, Redden “[threatened] to bust the kneecaps” of another man, “resulting in substantial bodily harm,” documents mentioned.



In May, a different judge had mandated a competency evaluation for Redden, leading to his commitment to a state behavioral facility. Subsequently, in October, another judge declared Redden competent based on the evaluation results.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684406