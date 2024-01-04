Woman in Florida files lawsuit against Hershey’s over deceptive Halloween candy packaging

(MENAFN) A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Hershey, alleging that the holiday-themed Reese’s peanut butter candies do not live up to the artistic details depicted on the packaging, which she claims are a key factor in their purchase appeal.



Cynthia Kelly has initiated a proposed federal class action filed on Thursday, seeking a minimum of USD5 million. In the lawsuit, she accuses Hershey of misleading consumers by falsely representing that its candies would feature "explicit carved out artistic designs."



Kelly stated that had she been aware that the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins lacked the depicted "cute looking" carved eyes and mouth, or any carvings at all, she would not have paid USD4.49 for the bag she purchased at Aldi in October.



The complaint alleged that the labeling by Hershey “are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the products’ packaging.”



The complaint referenced various videos on Google’s YouTube and featured illustrations, including one of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Football shaped like a football but lacking the laces depicted on the packaging.



As of Friday, Hershey had not provided an immediate response to requests for comment, and there was no immediate response from Kelly's lawyer to a similar request.



The plaintiff lodged her lawsuit in the federal court located in Tampa, Florida.

MENAFN04012024000045015839ID1107684398