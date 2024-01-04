Behrman Capital Names Calvert Thomas As Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kyle Grace Named Principal

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrman Capital ("Behrman"), a private equity investment firm based in New York, today announced that Calvert Thomas has been promoted to the position of Partner, effective January 1, 2024. In addition, Kyle Grace has been promoted to Principal.

"I am delighted that Calvert is joining our Partner ranks," said Grant G. Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital. "He has been an important contributor to our firm's performance since joining in 2018, successfully leading our Defense and Aerospace sector. This promotion is recognition of his accomplishments and our confidence in his continued leadership and contributions to our firm."

Mr. Thomas is involved in portfolio companies across the Defense and Aerospace sector and currently serves on the boards of Micross Components, George Industries, and kSARIA.

Prior to joining Behrman Capital, Mr. Thomas was a Vice President at Centre Partners where he worked on buyouts and leveraged recapitalization transactions in the consumer and business services industries. Mr. Thomas began his career as an Analyst in the investment banking division of Jefferies. He received a BS in Commerce with concentrations in Finance and Management and a BA in History from the University of Virginia.

"I am also pleased to see Kyle Grace's rapid ascension at the firm," continued Mr. Behrman. "Kyle and Calvert work closely on our Defense and Aerospace business as a highly effective team. I am excited to see them continue to build our franchise in this important sector."

Mr. Grace joined Behrman as an Associate in 2017 and was promoted to Vice President in 2021. Prior to joining Behrman, he was an Associate at Halyard Capital, working in the business and IT services sector. Mr. Grace began his career as an Analyst in the investment banking division of Jefferies. He received a BA in Economics, magna cum laude, from the University of Richmond.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty industrials. The firm has raised $4.1 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its seventh fund. For more information, please visit .

