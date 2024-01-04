(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: Focus on Modality, Product, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of acute kidney injuries (AKI) and the rising demand for advanced renal care solutions.

CRRT serves as a vital intervention for patients with impaired kidney function, offering a continuous and efficient method for blood purification. The market is characterized by the adoption of innovative modes, such as hemofiltration, hemodiafiltration, hemodialysis, etc. enhancing the efficiency and efficacy of CRRT procedures.

Factors contributing to the market's expansion include a growing geriatric population, a rise in the incidence of sepsis and multiple organ failure, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of CRRT in managing critically ill patients is bolstering market growth.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the focus segments of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in the upcoming years?

What is the value of revenue generated from the continuous renal replacement therapy market across the globe and at what rate is the demand expected to grow in the forecast period?

Which product will be the most revenue-generating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market?

Which continuous renal replacement therapy segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market globally?

Which product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which modality segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous renal replacement therapy market?

What are the key growth factors of this market? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market? What are the major challenges faced by the existing players in the market?

Who are the major players dominating the global continuous renal replacement therapy market space?

Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the continuous renal replacement therapy market for the forecast period?

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



B. Braun SE

Baxter

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO CORPORATION

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Medica S.p.A

Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Tinyani Medical Equipment

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

SWS Hemodialysis Co., ltd

Informed SA

Medical Components, Inc. CytoSorbents Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID- 19

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market (by Modality)

2.3.1 Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

2.3.2 Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

2.3.3 Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

2.3.4 Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)

3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market - (by Type)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Analyst View

3.4 Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market (by Product)

3.4.1 Continuous Renal Replacement System

3.4.2 Disposables

3.4.2.1 Hemofilters

3.4.2.2 Bloodline Sets & Tubes

3.4.2.3 Others

3.4.3 Dialysates and Replacement Fluids

4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 U.S.

4.3.7 U.S. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Modality

4.3.8 U.S. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Product

4.3.9 Canada

4.3.10 Canada Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Modality

4.3.11 Canada Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Product

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 Latin America

4.7 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

