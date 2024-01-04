Global Skin Care Products Strategic Industry Report 2024

Face Creams & Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Lotions segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The beauty and personal care industry faced significant challenges during the pandemic, primarily due to a pandemic-induced reduction in consumer spending. Consumer spending on skincare products saw changes in various regions and countries in 2020. However, the global beauty industry managed to cautiously recover from the pandemic's impact as people increasingly desired to maintain a healthy lifestyle, driving demand for health and skincare solutions. Despite the challenges, skin care products managed to witness pockets of growth.

Skin care products play a pivotal role in the industry, with various ingredients used to create these products. The global market for skin care products showed positive prospects and outlook, with developing regions leading market growth. In 2023, global key competitors in the skin care industry competed for market share, with varying degrees of competitive presence ranging from strong to niche.

Recent market activity in the sector reflects ongoing efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Overall, the beauty and personal care industry navigated through pandemic-induced stresses, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in response to evolving consumer needs.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

