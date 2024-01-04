(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Definitive agreement between DevvStream and Global Green provides a framework for project exploration with 29 cities in Global Green's Sustainable Neighborhood Solutions Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“ DevvStream ” or the“ Company ”) (NEO: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, and Global Green, the American affiliate of Green Cross International, a global non-governmental organization with a mission to respond to the combined challenges of security, poverty and environmental degradation, today announced a definitive agreement (the“Agreement”) to explore decarbonization projects with 29 municipalities in Global Green's Sustainable Neighborhood Solutions Program (“SNSP”). The Agreement will aim to serve as a key driver of DevvStream's work to assist municipalities in addressing their net-zero goals while generating high-quality carbon credits in the process.



SNSP is an initiative funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assist communities with sustainable neighborhood planning, and its membership includes a wide range of forward-thinking cities and towns nationwide, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Seattle, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Staten Island, Memphis, and Santa Monica. A full list of locations can be found at this link .





The Agreement allows DevvStream and Global Green to quickly and efficiently connect and coordinate with municipal governments across the U.S., empowering cities to achieve their net-zero goals by:

Generating carbon credits from their current emissions-reducing activities,Purchasing high-integrity carbon credits to offset their hard-to-abate emissions, andJoining turnkey decarbonization programs such as DevvStream's Buildings and Facilities Carbon Offset Program , a free-to-join program that helps building owners create revenue from carbon reduction actions.

In exchange for services related to the Agreement, DevvStream will retain a portion of the carbon credits generated or sold. DevvStream expects to announce the first SNSP projects during Q1 2024. Representatives of municipal governments interested in joining the SNSP should contact ... .

“This Agreement provides us with valuable access to city governments that share our vision for building environmentally friendly communities,” said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream.“Our goal is to make the decarbonization process as simple as possible for our municipal partners, which is why our projects and programs are highly targeted, quick to launch, and straightforward to implement-with data-driven results. We have a deep understanding of the challenges cities face when balancing economic viability with sustainability, and we've modeled our solutions to enable both. DevvStream is pleased to be working alongside Global Green to make the nation's communities more livable and prosperous for all of us.”

About Global Green

Global Green is the American affiliate of Green Cross International, a global non- governmental organization founded by President Gorbachev in 1993. For nearly 30 years, Global Green has served as a recognized national leader in advancing smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect the planet, with the mission to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. Programmatically, Global Green works to create green cities, neighborhoods, affordable housing, and schools to protect environmental health, improve livability, create sustainable communities, and support the planet's natural systems. In service of its mission, Global Green has partnered with over 50 organizations including local and federal governments, Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, international groups, and private foundations.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a programmatic approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company's end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: FIAC) (“Focus Impact”) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“DEVS”. On December 11, 2023, DevvStream announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between DevvStream and Focus Impact (the“Business Combination”). Upon closing, the Business Combination is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon credit company on a major U.S. stock exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sunny Trinh, CEO

