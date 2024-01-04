One Bullion Ltd. Corporate Update

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEW DRILLING EXPLORATION RESULTS

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Bullion Ltd. (“ One Bullion ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Berk as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Berk graduated from the Cornell University with a degree in finance and hospitality management, followed by an MBA from the University of Miami. He founded Global Partners, a metal import business, focusing on international financing and marketing. Most recently, Mr. Berk was President of a renowned nutraceutical and vitamin company where he aided in acquisitions, helped grow the brand and managed the public listing. Mr. Berk's most notable experience also includes over five years as Chairman and CEO of Stem Holdings, three years as CEO of HYD for Men, one of the first niche mass market men's grooming companies which was acquired by private equity, and Co-CEO of Osmio, LLC. Osmio was the first patented food ordering delivery system and a global provider of internet solutions for companies to facilitate the ordering services. Osmio was acquired by SeamlessWeb which was subsequently sold to GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB) in 2013.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Berk, (i) Sheldon Inwentash and Arno Brand resigned as co-Chief Executive Officers of Company; (ii) Mr. Inwentash was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company; and (iii) Mr. Brand was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Inwentash and Mr. Brand will continue to serve as directors of the Company, together with Mr. Berk and Peter Sheppeard.

One Bullion is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible persons finder's fees of cash and warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.80 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Company's upcoming exploration and drilling programs on its 14 licenses comprised of the Kraaipan Gold Project ("Kraaipan") and Northern Gold Project (“Northern”), including Maitengwe and Vumba Gold Projects, and for general working capital purposes. The Company's high-profile projects cover 8,004 km2 in the country of Botswana.

“Mr. Berk's distinguished history of success and substantial experience are accentuated by his previous roles, rendering him extraordinarily suited to steer One Bullion into a new era. The Company holds firm in its belief that Mr. Berk's extensive leadership capabilities will be instrumental in propelling One Bullion's vision, mission, strategy, and shareholder value in alignment with the current strategic plan. His involvement is anticipated to markedly amplify the Company's achievements and success,” stated Mr. Inwentash, One Bullion Chairman.

One Bullion is thrilled to share the latest promising gold discoveries and the exploration results from its Vumba Gold Project in Northern Botswana. The discovery of high-grade gold intercepts and extensive drilling indicate significant potential for further expansion. The recent drilling campaign, consisting of 50 drill holes totaling over 12,000 meters, has uncovered several high-grade gold intercepts, showcasing the site's exceptional potential and positioning One Bullion at the forefront of the largest gold mining project in Botswana.

The complete table of drilling results is below, and some key highlights are as follows:

Drilling Campaign : The comprehensive exploration program covered various targets within the Vumba Project, totaling 50 drill holes and over 12,000 meters of drilling, indicating a committed effort to thoroughly understand the site's potential.

Exceptional Gold Grades : The drill results have revealed impressive gold intercepts, including 4.00 meters at 26.86 g/t Au (Drill Hole: SD071), 2.00 meters at 15.63 g/t Au (Drill Hole: SR033), and 2.00 meters at 13.99 g/t Au (Drill Hole: ST011), among others. These high-grade findings suggest a rich gold-bearing zone within the Vumba Project area. (See table below of selected composited assay results from the drill program)

Significant Depth Potential : Deeper intercepts, such as 2.00 meters of 8.35 g/t Au at a depth of 390.00 meters (Drill Hole: ST014), demonstrate the project's potential at various depths.

Newly Identified Zones : The campaign has also led to the identification of new mineralized zones, expanding the known gold-bearing areas within the project.

The Vumba Gold Project's latest drill results are not only encouraging but also indicative of a larger gold system at play. The consistency of high-grade intercepts across different depths and locations, coupled with the discovery of new mineralized zones, suggests a robust and extensive mineralized system. One Bullion's strategic approach to exploration, combining geological expertise with advanced drilling techniques, has been instrumental in these discoveries.

Building on these promising results, One Bullion plans to expand its exploration efforts. The focus will be on further delineating the gold mineralization zones, testing new targets, and potentially increasing the number of drill sites within the project area. The company is optimistic about the potential for resource expansion and the positive impact these findings could have on our understanding of the region's geology.

"Our team is exhilarated by the significant gold intercepts and the extensive drilling coverage at Vumba. These results not only reaffirm the high potential of the Vumba Project but also pave the way for further exploration and development. We are committed to advancing our understanding of this promising region and unlocking its full potential," said Adam Berk, CEO, One Bullion.

One Bullion remains dedicated to responsible and sustainable exploration practices. As we continue to explore and expand the Vumba Gold Project, we look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated on our progress and the exciting opportunities ahead.

