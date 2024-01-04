Antibody Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Reach $479.0 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Therapeutics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $247.3 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $479.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors supporting the growth of this market are mainly the growing number of developments focusing on the antibody engineering field. Additionally, the increase in research and development initiatives has led to an increase in the size of the pipeline products. Besides, the growing demand for oncology antibody therapeutics is another factor supporting market growth. Moreover, emerging economies are expected to create opportunities for growth in this market. Download an Illustrative overview: Antibody Therapeutics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $247.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $479.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% Market Size Available for 2023–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered format, disease area, route of administration, source, end-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with CROs, CDMOs and academic institutions Key Market Driver Growing advancements in antibody engineering

The Antibody Therapeutics market is categorized into five major segments based on format, disease area, route of administration, source and end user.

Based on the format, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, and other novel antibody therapies. The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody therapeutics market in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include- target specificity offered by monoclonal antibodies presence of large number of marketed as well as pipeline products compared to other formats are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the market.

Based on disease areas, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, oncology, hematology, infectious diseases, osteology, immunology, neurology, and other disease areas. The oncology segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of the antibody therapeutics market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of different types of cancer and rising focus on antibody therapeutics against oncology indications are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on routes of administration, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous and other routes of administration. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody therapeutics market in 2022 and is the fastest growing segment as well. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of significant pipeline products to be delivered intravenously, high effectiveness of intravenous administration, and the presence of a large number of currently marketed antibody therapeutics administered intravenously.

Based on source, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into human, humanized, chimeric and other sources. The human source segment is expected to account for the largest share in the antibody therapeutics market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages offered by human sourced antibody therapeutics such as reduced immunogenicity and superior binding specificity & efficacy against disease antigens.

Based on the end user, the antibody therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody therapeutics market in 2022. The in-hospital segment is also the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can be attributed to a major factor- wide adoption of antibody therapeutics in hospitals. Additionally, hospitals offer required infrastructure and personal care, and monitoring during the treatments which is another factor supporting the the segment growth.

Based on region, Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the region, Germany is the largest market. The European market is characterized by the growing advancements in antibody therapeutics development and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that presence of key market players among other factors.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Sanofi (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Biogen Inc. (US) among others.

This report categorizes the Antibody Therapeutics market into the following segments:

Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Format



Monoclonal antibody

Polyclonal antibody therapy

Bispecific antibody

Antibody fragment Other antibody formats

Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Disease Areas



Autoimmune & inflammatory diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Infectious diseases

Osteology

Immunology

Neurology Other disease areas

Antibody Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous Other routes of administration

Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Source



Human

Humanized

Chimeric Other sources

Antibody Therapeutics Market, by End User



Hospitals

Long-term care facilities Other end users

Antibody Therapeutics Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East Africa

Antibody Therapeutics Industry Recent Developments:



In October 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Televant. Through this agreement, Roche received the development, manufacturing and commercialization rights in the US and Japan for Telavant's RVT-3101, a novel TL1A directed antibody.

In January 2023, AbbVie Inc. and Immunome, Inc. entered into strategic collaboration to identify up to 10 novel target-antibody pairs leveraging Immunome's Discovery Engine. In December 2022, AbbVie Inc. and HotSpot Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Key Market Stakeholders:



Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Research institutions & academic centers

Regulatory agencies

Health insurers and payers Private & government-funding organizations

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global antibody therapeutics market by format, disease area, route of administration, source, end user and region

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall antibody therapeutics market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the global antibody therapeutics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies To track and analyze competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and product launches in the antibody therapeutics market

