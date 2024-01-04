Fog Detectors Market Valued At US$2.987 Billion In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fog detectors market was valued at US$2.987 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the fog detectors market was valued at US$2.987 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The increasing number of accidents caused by fog is driving the growth of the global fog detectors market. Fog detectors can aid in the prevention of crashes by detecting the presence of fog or changes in visibility caused by fog which increases the adoption. Therefore, fog caused 34,262 road accidents in 2022 and 28,934 accidents in 2021 in India, an increase of 18.4% over the 2021 year.Fog detectors are devices that detect weather changes and issue warnings or triggers when visibility falls below a certain threshold. These devices typically consist of a LiDAR sensor , infrared sensor , and ultrasonic-based technology. Fog detectors are used in various applications, including aviation, highways, tunnels, and transportation.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, fueling the global fog detectors market upward. For instance, in September 2023, Advanced Navigation announced the launch of Borea's new range of (FOG) fiber optic gyroscope inertial navigation systems (INS). Boreas is the initial product based on Advanced Navigation's new DFOG (Digital Fibre Optic Gyroscope) technology.Access sample report or view details:The global fog detectors market, based on technology is segmented into five main categories namely LIDAR Based, Infrared Based, Ultrasonic Based, Microwave Based, and Others. Infrared-based technology can provide accurate and reliable information about obstacles in foggy conditions and accounts for a sizable portion of the global fog detectors market.The global fog detectors market, based on application is segmented into five main categories namely aviation, transport and logistics, industrial facilities, public safety, and others. Fog detectors are widely used for public safety to mitigate the risks associated with reduced visibility conditions and account for a sizable portion of the global fog detectors market.The global fog detectors market, based on end-users is segmented into five main categories namely aerospace, transportation, manufacturing and warehouse, oil and gas, and others. The transportation sector uses fog detectors widely as they are directly affected by reduced visibility conditions and account for a major portion of the global fog detectors market.North America is expected to account for a significant portion of the global fog detectors market due to the increasing number of accidents caused by fog in the region. For instance, according to the US Department of Transportation report over 38,700 vehicle crashes occur in fog. Every year, over 600 people are killed and over 16,300 people are injured in these crashes.The research includes coverage of Drager, Sabik Marine (Carmanah), Orga, Sice Srl, Xylem (Tideland), Pharos Marine Automatic Power, Lufft, Rokem Group, and Belfort Instrument are significant market players in the global fog detectors market.The market analytics report segments the fog detectors market using the following criteria:.By TechnologyoLIDAR BasedoInfrared BasedoUltrasonic BasedoMicrowave BasedoOthers.By ApplicationoAviationoTransport and LogisticsoIndustrial FacilitiesoPublic SafetyoOthers.By End-User IndustryoAerospaceoTransportationoManufacturing and WarehouseoOil and GasoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.DrÃ¤ger.Sabik Marine (Carmanah).Orga.Sice Srl.Xylem (Tideland).Pharos Marine Automatic Power.Lufft.Rokem Group.Belfort InstrumentExplore More Reports:.Ultrasonic Sensors Market:.Global Non Optical Inertial Sensor Market:.Humidity Sensor Market:

