Telecom Dept Issues Warning On Malicious Overseas Calls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday advised citizens to beware of malicious incoming calls from international numbers claiming to cause disruption in India's stock exchanges and trading.
Such malicious calls are initiated by anti-national elements aimed at creating panic, it said.
DoT has directed all the telecom service providers to block malicious calls from such numbers.
Citizens, on receiving such calls, are advised to report them either to DoT at ... or their telecom service provider.
