CSPD Chief Briefs Saudi Delegation On Jordan's Civil Status E-Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) - A Saudi delegation was briefed on Civil Status and Passport Department (CSPD)'s experience in issuing the smart ID, as well as its e-transformation plan and online services.During a meeting with the delegation's head, Director of Legal Department at Saudi Interior Ministry's Agency for Civil Status, Adel Owain, CSPD Director General, Fahd Omoush, said the department archived more than 1, 5 million files, including 75 million documents.Omoush presented the CSPD's e-transformation plan, which comes in implementation of Royal directives, aimed to alleviate citizens' burdens and develop the services level.Omoush also indicated that all government institutions are working "hard" to complete the e-government program and the public sector development plan, in line with outcomes of Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) and the political modernization system that were launched as the Kingdom entered its bicentennial.He added that the CSPD began to implement the e-transformation project, as a total of 16 e-services were already launched to issue civil status and passport documents.By mid-2024, Omoush noted all services provided to citizens electronically will be launched.Additionally, he said the department linked 46 Jordanian embassies abroad with the CSPD's online database system due to the presence of large numbers of Jordanian citizens residing overseas.Omoush added that the remaining Jordanian embassies abroad will be electronically linked with the department's system "successively" during the next stage.