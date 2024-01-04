Paynearby And Star Health Join Forces To Provide Health Cover To Uninsured And Under-Served Across Bharat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 04 January, 2024: PayNearby, India\'s leading branchless banking and digital network and Star Health and Allied Insurance, one of India\'s leading health insurance specialists, entered into a strategic partnership to make health insurance coverage more accessible and affordable across the country, especially among its semi-urban and rural population. The strategic alliance will be instrumental in insuring millions of uninsured across the country through PayNearby\'s million+ active Distribution-as-a-Service (DaaS) network, by bringing Star Health\'s curated insurance products to local retail stores.



For health insurance to reach Bharat, it requires an innovative approach that offers affordable coverage, is easily accessible and eliminates the need for excessive paperwork. With the Star Health-PayNearby partnership, customers will now be able to conveniently buy tailored insurance offerings at their nearest retail store, assisted by their trusted local retailers. Through PayNearby\'s robust DaaS network across 22,000+ PIN Codes, customers will gain seamless access to a variety of innovative bite-sized health insurance products from Star Health, including Group Personal Accident and HospiCash policies. PayNearby partnered retailers will handhold customers throughout the buying journey, ensuring instant and hassle-free issuance. Star Health\'s convenient claims process, valued added offerings like free telemedicine consultations with expert doctors, personalized wellness programs and free annual health checkups will enhance the insurance experience.



Commenting on the partnership, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said, \"For India to be truly progressive, there is an urgent need to scale simplified health insurance services for the masses as it improves access to quality healthcare services for all. However, as per the recent PayNearby Bharat Health Index (BHI) 2023 report, the level of insurance awareness among Bharat\'s last mile is abysmally low. 55% have never heard of insurance, and among those aware of insurance, only 32% had taken some form of insurance in their lifetime. Additionally, a substantial 38% cited affordability as a major hindrance, while 36% did not know where to buy insurance from. Regarding health coverage, 32% mentioned limited availability of health insurers and lack of information as the primary challenge, closely followed by high premiums and complex documentation processes. These numbers, while worrisome, present an opportunity too. An opportunity to use technology to find breakthroughs in product democratisation and distribution so that every citizen is safe from the uncertainties of life.



For insurance to gain inroads in Bharat, it needs to be easy to understand and easy to consume. Our partnership with Star Health solidifies our commitment to making quality health coverage more economical and available to everyone, everywhere. Together, we are taking the much-needed action required for better insurance penetration in the country and ensuring that people perceive insurance in the right light for a safer, better future for themselves and their families. Also, aiding this initiative will be our Health Correspondents, who will help spread health insurance awareness, ensure its last mile reach and help insure the uninsured. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki.\"



Chitti Babu, Chief Innovation Officer, Star Health, said, \"At Star Health, we believe that today, health insurance has become a basic necessity along with food, water and shelter. This belief drives our endeavor to insure every individual, regardless of their location, enabling them to gain access to quality healthcare irrespective of their societal strata. Our collaboration with PayNearby, given their strong presence and deep networks in rural and non-metro regions of India, is another step in this direction, enabling us to offer bite-sized health insurance covers to all. This partnership will play a crucial role in insuring the under-served population in Bharat.\"





About PayNearby:



Incepted in April 2016, PayNearby is India\'s leading branchless banking and digital network. PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model, where it partners with neighbourhood retail stores and enables them with the tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. PayNearby\'s mission is to make financial services available to everyone, everywhere. The company aims to simplify high-end technology so that it can be easily assimilated at the last mile while transforming the lives of its retail partners and customers.



Today, PayNearby, through its tech-led DaaS (Distribution as a Service) network, serves 75% of India and is enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, aadhaar banking, bill payment and recharges, savings, travel, digital payments, insurance and more. Currently, PayNearby\'s 50 lakh plus microentrepreneurs across 20,000+ PIN codes assist 30+ crore customers across the country to the tune of more than ~8000 crores GTV per month.





About Star Health Insurance:



Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd (BSE:543412 | NSE:STARHEALTH) commenced its operations in 2006 as India\'s first Standalone Health Insurance Company with business interests in Health, Personal Accident and Overseas Travel Insurance. The company uses its vast resources to focus on service excellence and product innovation to deliver the best to its customers. Star Health has been providing innovative health insurance products to individuals, families and corporates, directly and through various channels â€“ agents, brokers, online and digital channels like web aggregators, fintech, etc. Star Health is also a prominent Bancassurance player with long standing relationship with various banks.



Star Health currently has 835 branch offices spread across 25 states and 5 union territories in India. These existing branches are also supplemented by an extensive network of over 369 Sales Managers Stations (\"SMS\"), which are small individual service centres, located across India. As of 31st March 2023, the company has 14,203 network hospitals pan India. In FY23, Star Health had a gross written premium of Rs. 12,952 crore and a net worth of Rs. 5,430 crore.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...