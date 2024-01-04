(MENAFN) As the world witnesses the emergence of a new international order, the geopolitical landscape is marked by a struggle between powers seeking to maintain their established status and rivals driving the creation of new rules and norms. In this context, the military and political conflicts between Russia and the West, along with the escalating tensions between China and the United States, are central factors shaping global dynamics. The vast region of Greater Eurasia and Asia occupies a pivotal position in this evolving narrative, where stability and development are paramount for Moscow and Beijing, while crises and conflicts serve the interests of the United States and its European allies.



The events of 2023 underscored the resilience of Greater Eurasia and Asia to external influences that have had dramatic consequences in other regions, particularly Europe and the Middle East. Unlike these areas, Asia has demonstrated a resistance to negative external forces, indicating a unique political culture and a set of general trends that define the current state of international affairs.



One distinctive feature of Asia and Eurasia is the absence of opposing military and political alliances, challenging the traditional notion of geopolitical fault lines. This absence, coupled with the resilience of the region to external pressures, is attributed to the peculiarities of its political culture and aligns with broader trends in contemporary international relations.



As we look ahead to 2024, understanding the dynamics of Greater Eurasia and Asia becomes crucial in deciphering the trajectory of the new international order. Exploring the intricacies of this vast region and its role in shaping global geopolitics offers insights into how geopolitical fault lines are perceived, challenging conventional narratives and providing a nuanced perspective on the evolving dynamics of international relations.



