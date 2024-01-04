BCE Q4 2023 Results And 2024 Guidance To Be Announced February 8

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE )
will hold its fourth-quarter 2023 results and 2024 guidance conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 8, 2024
at
8:00 am
eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455. A replay will be available until midnight on March 5, 2024 by dialing 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 2327436#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q4-2023 conference call . About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell
or BCE .
Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .
|
_______________________
|
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]
Investor inquiries:
Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]
SOURCE BCE Inc.
MENAFN04012024003732001241ID1107684324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.