(MENAFN) In a recent survey conducted by S&P Global, data on Russia's manufacturing activity for December showcased its most robust growth in almost seven years. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed from 53.8 in November to 54.6 in December, marking the highest reading since January 2017. This surge in factory activity, attributed to heightened customer demand and increased output, has propelled job creation to a three-month high.



The manufacturing sector's rebound is particularly noteworthy as it emerges from the impact of Western sanctions, with the survey highlighting a significant inflow of new orders. The overall expansion is credited to a growing customer base, the introduction of new products, and an enhanced offering of high-quality items. S&P Global's analysis emphasizes that the surge in confidence among manufacturers is rooted in planned investments in new products and machinery, even though positive sentiment experienced a minor dip to a three-month low.



Remarkably, despite facing labor shortages, Russia recorded a historic low in unemployment at 2.9 percent in October, the lowest level since the early 1990s. This unprecedented achievement is attributed to firms increasing staffing levels in an effort to alleviate backlogs of work caused by the surge in demand.



The survey also sheds light on the services sector's expansion in December, driven by both new sales and a notable increase in domestic and foreign demand. This comprehensive analysis underscores the resilience of Russia's manufacturing and services sectors, positioning the nation on a trajectory of sustained economic growth.





