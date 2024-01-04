Azerbaijan Boasts Substantial Amount Of Renewable Energy Resources, WB Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan
possesses a significant number of resources, especially in wind and
solar energy, Rolande Pryce, WB Regional Director for the South
Caucasus, told Trend .
"One of the country's notable advantages is its strategic
geographic location. The country's current strategies outline how
they plan to implement renewable energy initiatives. The World Bank
operates by invitation from the government to assist in specific
types of changes. Intensive discussions are already underway
between the World Bank and the government of Azerbaijan," she
said.
According to Pryce, investments in wind and solar projects are
aligning with regional initiatives like the Black Sea Energy
Submarine Cable project, enabling Azerbaijan to potentially export
green energy.
"The government has specific plans for developing offshore wind
potential in the Caspian Sea, attracting considerable private
investments. There is an opportunity for the WB to collaborate with
the government in building the project pipeline," she added.
The regional director pointed out that creating a list of
shovel-ready projects and determining how to engage the private
sector is crucial.
"Careful planning and consideration are needed to incentivize
private sector actors to invest in these areas. These endeavors
require thoughtful reflection and planning, and the bank is
prepared to support this process," she concluded.
