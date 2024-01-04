               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Confirms 84 Deaths In Kerman Explosions


1/4/2024 7:17:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The explosions in Iran's Kerman province yesterday resulted in the loss of 84 lives, said Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend reports via local media.

"The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.

