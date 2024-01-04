Iran Confirms 84 Deaths In Kerman Explosions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The explosions in
Iran's Kerman province yesterday resulted in the loss of 84 lives,
said Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend
reports via local media.
"The number of casualties as a result of this incident has
reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently
receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical
condition," he said.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3
during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of
Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq
in 2020.
