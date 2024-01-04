State Farm Secures Top Spot In Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Home Insurance Company Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer choices, a reliable home insurance company is the guardian of one's most cherished possessions. Today, Lifestory Research unveils the results of its 2024 America's Most Trusted® Home Insurance Company Study, reinforcing the importance of trust when safeguarding homes.

Study Overview:

Lifestory Research, a renowned leader in consumer-based survey research, annually conducts a comprehensive study to discern the trustworthiness of home insurance providers. In this year's study, spanning opinions from 8,402 participants across the United States, respondents anonymously rated their trust in various home insurance brands.

Key Findings:

State Farm emerged as the top-rated, securing the most trusted home insurance brand for the second consecutive year. State Farm had the highest trust rating among the most popular home insurance companies, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 105.3.



Understanding Trust in Home Insurance:

Trust in a home insurance brand is more than a statistic; it forms the bedrock of customer loyalty, repeat purchases, and positive word-of-mouth marketing. The most trusted home insurance companies were State Farm, USAA, Farmers, Allstate, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, MetLife, Travelers, Progressive, Harford, American Family, Amica, and Chubb.

Home insurance carriers included in the study were those that were most well-known to consumers.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Home Insurance Study, visit

About the

America's Most Trusted®

Study



The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.



About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. #mosttrustedbrands

For more information, please visit .

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted®

Advertising/Promotional Rules:



/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.



SOURCE Lifestory Research