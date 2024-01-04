Lifestory Research Unveils 2024 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Tools: Stihl Dominates Three Key Studies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research proudly announces the release of 2024 America's Most Trusted® brand rankings, featuring three new studies focused on outdoor maintenance tools. Lifestory Research conducts product studies each year, providing invaluable insights into how consumers perceive the most prominent brands in specific product marketplaces.



Overview of the Studies:

The America's Most Trusted® studies are an annual highlight, delving into consumer sentiments toward the leading brands within specific product categories. Rigorously designed with a large sample size, these studies ensure robust and reliable results. The trust rankings are entirely driven by consumer opinions, independent of external biases, and are eagerly awaited by consumers and industry professionals alike. The study now undertakes over 75 product studies, including three new studies about consumers shopping for chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers.

Details of the Three Studies:

Chainsaw Study:

In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Chainsaw Study, Stihl emerges as the most trusted brand among those considering a chainsaw purchase. With an exceptional Net Trust Quotient Score of 122.9, Stihl secured the highest trust rating among popular chainsaw brands. The study included opinions from 2,015 individuals surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months, featuring brands such as Stihl, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Poulan Pro, Troy-Bilt, Echo, and Remington.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Chainsaw study, visit



Hedge Trimmer Study:

Consumers rated Stihl as the most trusted brand in the

2024 America's Most Trusted® Hedge Trimmer Study. With an impressive Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.5, Stihl garnered the highest trust rating among the most popular hedge trimmer brands. The study is based on the opinions of 2,835 individuals shopping for a hedge trimmer.

People were surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months and evaluated the major brands in this product category, including Stihl, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Craftsman, Ryobi, Toro, Kobalt, Black+Decker, and Skil.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Hedge Trimmer study, visit



Leaf Blower Study:

In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Leaf Blower Study, Stihl emerged as the most trusted brand among those considering the purchase of leaf blowers. With a notable Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.7, Stihl secured the highest trust rating among popular leaf blower brands. The study is based on the opinions of 2,479 individuals surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months.

Leaf blower brands included in the study were Stihl, Husqvarna, Craftsman, Troy-Bilt, Toro, Black+Decker, and Ryobi.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Leaf Blower study, visit



About the

America's Most Trusted® Study



The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:



America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

