NEW STATE CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES AND PROMOTION

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New State Capital Partners ("New State") today announced it has hired Jason Levy as a Vice President and Yanre Wu as an Associate. It has also promoted Victoria Smorodinova to Vice President from Senior Associate. New State is a middle market private equity firm with over a decade of experience partnering with entrepreneurially minded management teams, typically as first institutional capital.

"As we continue to invest in our organization, we are looking towards the next generation of talent to support our deal efforts. Jason and Yan bring valuable experience as well as new perspectives to our investment team, and we are pleased to welcome them both," said David Blechman, Founder and Senior Principal of New State. "We also want to recognize Victoria's accomplishments and congratulate her as she takes on a more senior role."

Most recently, Mr. Levy was a Vice President at AOS Capital and prior to that, held positions as a Senior Associate at Guardian Capital Partners and an Investment Banking Associate at Fairmount Partners. He holds a B.S. in finance from Penn State University.

Ms. Wu joins New State from BofA Securities, where she was an Associate in the Consumer and Retail Group. Previously, she worked as an Analyst at both Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan Asset Management. She holds a B.S. in finance from The University of Virginia.

Ms. Smorodinova joined New State in 2020 as an Associate and has gained significant investment experience across a range of services-based businesses. Previously, she was an Investment Banking Analyst at Stephens Inc., where she focused on middle market transactions.

To accommodate its growing team, the firm has moved into larger office space in New Rochelle, NY. From its beginning as a three-person shop in 2013, New State has become a team of 30 people, including 15 investment professionals and eight full-time operators.

"We are delighted to celebrate ten years of successful partnerships with founder-led companies, and we remain more committed than ever to the lower middle market," added Blechman. "It is a testament to our strategy that we have been able to grow and thrive, and we are excited to expand our physical footprint to accommodate our plans for the future."

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in 40 companies to date. For more information visit

