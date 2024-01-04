A Look Back At 2023: Garmin Releases Yearly Fitness Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Report offers key insights into fitness trends from around the world



OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today released its 2023 Garmin Fitness Report , highlighting key fitness trends and exercise habits of its customers around the world. From tried-and-true activities like running, cycling and walking to increasingly popular hobbies such as Pilates, HIIT and tennis, users logged more of nearly every activity in Garmin ConnectTM in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Here are some key takeaways from the 2023 report:

The 2023 Garmin Fitness Report highlights key fitness trends and exercise habits of customers around the world.

Continue Reading



The top five activities were: running, walking, cycling, strength training and indoor cardio.

Customers logged 19% more activities using fitness equipment in 2023 with double-digit growth in strength training, stair climbing and elliptical activities.

HIIT activities skyrocketed – up 112% year-over-year.

Whether getting those miles in on foot or on two wheels, outdoor activities like walking, trail running, gravel cycling and e-bike riding rose to new levels.

The tennis courts were a popular destination in 2023; Garmin customers spent more time practicing their serves and smashes, playing 76% more tennis over the previous year. A focus on mind, body and wellness was more apparent in 2023 as yoga, Pilates and breathwork activities all experienced double-digit growth.

Click here to read the entire report.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our

blog .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Connect is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.